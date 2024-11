XTransfer Stage Speech Captivates Audience at Singapore Fintech Festival

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2024 - XTransfer, the World’s Leading & China’s No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, attracted extensive attention last week at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2024. The event attracted a large number of visitors to XTransfer’s booth, where the company showcased its innovative cross-border payment solutions and advanced AI risk control technology. XTransfer solutions streamline the settlement process for B2B cross-border trade, significantly reduce costs, and enhance trade efficiency. Representatives from various foreign trade companies, banks, financial institutions, and government agencies visited the booth to learn more about XTransfer’s offerings.

As one of the main official sponsors of the event, the company actively engaged in various activities. Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, participated in multiple roundtable discussions and met with representatives from Singapore and other governments, industry peers, and international financial institutions. He also served as a guest speaker at two stages. During the event, representatives from various banks and financial institutions, including Barclays, VISA, OCBC Bank, Maybank, and CIMB, visited XTransfer’s booth to learn more about the company. XTransfer actively seeks collaboration with banks and financial institutions from Singapore and the region, aiming to provide efficient, customised cross-border payment solutions for SMEs in the area, facilitate trade between Chinese and Singaporean SMEs, and support foreign trade transactions for Singaporean enterprises in various countries.

During the speech titled “Payment Solutions in the Era of Globalization: How Cross-Border Transactions for Businesses Are Facilitated”, Bill stated, “Despite current news and trends regarding deglobalisation, I still believe in the benefits of globalisation for the world economy. This is particularly true for SMEs involved in foreign trade, which drive globalisation forward day by day.” Bill also emphasised, “At the beginning of XTransfer’s establishment, we developed an anti-money laundering (AML) risk control infrastructure specifically for SMEs. By efficiently utilising AI and big data technology, assisting international banking institutions in connecting with foreign trade SMEs and providing them with streamlined cross-border financial services while ensuring secure and compliant trade practices.”