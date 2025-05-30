XTransfer to Debut as a 4-Star Sponsor at Money20/20 Europe 2025

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2025 - XTransfer, the world’s leading and China’s No.1 B2B cross-border trade payment platform, is excited to announce its debut participation in Money20/20 Europe 2025 as a 4-star sponsor. The prestigious fintech event will take place from June 3 to 5, 2025, in Amsterdam, bringing together global visionaries, innovators, and decision-makers from across the financial technology ecosystem.

XTransfer’s presence at Money20/20 Europe marks a significant milestone in its global expansion journey. As a first-time sponsor, the company will lead a series of high-impact sessions and strategic engagements, showcasing its cutting-edge solutions and vision for inclusive cross-border finance.

The event will feature a keynote product pitch by Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, who will introduce the company’s latest cross-border payment innovations tailored for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in emerging markets. In addition, multiple signing ceremonies will be held to formalise new global partnerships, reinforcing XTransfer’s commitment to enabling seamless international trade.

XTransfer will also host a Fireside Chat featuring leaders from top global banks to discuss how technology, collaboration, and compliance are unlocking new opportunities in the cross-border payment industry on 4th June, 11:30 AM at XTransfer’s booth.

Further strengthening its strategic position in Europe, XTransfer recently obtained the Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in the Netherlands. This significant achievement enables XTransfer to offer comprehensive, compliant, and localised payment solutions to SMEs in the Netherlands. The license forms a critical part of XTransfer’s vision to build a global financial network that empowers SMEs to grow and trade internationally with ease.

During the event, Bill Deng will also meet with government officials and executives from international banks and financial institutions to explore opportunities for deeper cooperation and innovation in the cross-border financial infrastructure landscape.

“We are honoured to join Money20/20 Europe for the first time as a 4-star sponsor,“ said Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer. “This is a milestone moment for XTransfer as we continue expanding our global footprint. We look forward to sharing our vision, engaging with industry leaders, and exploring new partnerships that will advance the future of the global trading and payment industry.”

Money20/20 Europe is widely recognised as the premier destination for the global fintech community. XTransfer’s participation marks a bold step forward in its mission to provide secure, efficient, and affordable cross-border financial services to SMEs around the world.

