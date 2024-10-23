ZJLD been Rated Again as the “Top 100 Best ESG Practices” Among China’s Listed Companies in 2024 by Wind

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 24 October 2024 -The first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the second Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu stock being publicly listed, ZJLD Group Inc. (”ZJLD” or the “Company”, SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), is pleased to announce that it has been rated again as the Top 100 Best ESG Practices among all listed companies in Greater China with “AA” ESG rating by Wind, a top-tier financial information service provider in China.

Wind’s latest data reveals that as of October 17th, only 141 out of the 7,938 listed companies have been awarded an “AA rating or above” in its ESG assessment framework. ZJLD comes first in both the baijiu and wine category and the “Consumer Staples” sector regarding overall ESG performance. This marks the second consecutive year for ZJLD as the sole baijiu company on this prestigious list, underscoring the Group’s unwavering commitment and exemplary achievements in the realms of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). The Company’s innovative approaches and invaluable experiences have set a new benchmark, serving as a wellspring of inspiration and role model for the industry’s multifaceted progress in the ESG domain.

ZJLD has long prioritized ESG management and implementation. The Company has established a comprehensive ESG governance framework and action plan, covering energy conservation and emissions reduction, green packaging, quality assurance, employee welfare, rural revitalization, charitable initiatives, and the advocacy of responsible drinking - encompassing 4 strategic goals and over 300 ESG implementation measures. Through these tireless efforts, ZJLD has solidified its leadership position as an innovative ESG trailblazer in the baijiu industry.

From the environmental perspective, ZJLD has embedded water resource management, climate change risk mitigation, and sustainable packaging as critical priorities, seamlessly integrating these practices into its daily operation processes. The Group has also increased the proportion of renewable energy utilized at its facilities and the usage of sustainable packaging materials, leading to the Group’s flagship “Zhen Jiu” brand being recognized as the “National Green Factory”. From the Social perspective, ZJLD encourages agriculture development, such as sorghum and wheat, across Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, and Henan, benefiting more than 100,000 rural farmers. The Group has also strengthened its commitment to gender equality, labor rights, philanthropic contributions to education, and disaster relief, steadfastly fulfilling its social responsibilities.

Mr. Paul Ng, the Executive Director and Head of International Operations of ZJLD Group, expressed, “Being awarded as one of the ‘Top 100 Best ESG Practices’ Among China’s Listed Companies for the second consecutive year is a testament to the Group’s unwavering exploration and diligence on the path of sustainable operations. We will continue to uphold our ESG-centric business philosophy, with environmental protection, social welfare, and corporate governance as our three pillars. We will further optimize our management systems and deepen practical implementation to set new industry benchmarks for ESG excellence.”

About ZJLD Group Inc.

Zhen Jiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Guizhou, China’s primary production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. In the same year, it was announced by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the two sauce-aroma baijiu served at state banquets. It is now one of the “Three Representative Baijiu Brands in Guizhou”.

ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China that is devoted to offering premium baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma. In terms of revenue in 2023, the Company was the third-largest private baijiu company in China, according to Frost & Sullivan statistics. The Company operates four baijiu brands in China, including two national baijiu, Zhen Jiu and Li Du, and two regional brands, Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic products. It strives to create a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet the diverse preferences of consumers, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.