ZJLD Conferred the 2023 China Financial Market Award for Outstanding IPO of the Year

HONG KONG SAR - 9 July 2024 - The first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the second Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu stock being publicly listed, ZJLD Group Inc. (”ZJLD” or the “Company”, SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), has been honored with the prestigious “2023 China Financial Market Award” – Outstanding IPO of the Year for its outstanding financial performance, further cementing its preeminent position and remarkable achievements in the capital markets.

The “2023 China Financial Market Award” is hosted by the influential Hong Kong-based financial magazine “China Financial Market Award”, and co-organized by a consortium of renowned institutions, including the Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators Limited, China Mergers and Acquisitions Association (Hong Kong) Limited, Chinese Asset Management Association of Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association. Having successfully held six editions to date, the award has gained widespread recognition for its fairness and authority within the capital markets. The award program encompasses 15 prestigious categories, covering a diverse range of industries, including finance, technology, baijiu, biomedical, real estate, and over 20 other sectors, with the aim of recognizing the exceptional performance of listed companies across various dimensions in the past year. ZJLD stood out from its peers with its impressive financial results and outstanding investment value, innovative business model, robust operational management, and formidable influence in the capital markets, earning it this distinguished accolade as the deserving recipient of “Outstanding IPO of the Year”.

As a leading player in the baijiu industry, ZJLD has delivered an impressive performance in the capital markets in the past year. On April 27, 2023, the Company was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, breaking a 7-year drought in the baijiu industry’s public offerings and filling a 37-year gap in the Hong Kong stock market’s baijiu sector. As the first baijiu stock on the Hong Kong bourse and the second Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu company to go public, the listing was a landmark achievement. In less than four months after its debut, ZJLD was included in the “Stock Connect” program and the S&P Global BMI Index. Within just eight months, the Company was also added to four prominent indices under the FTSE Global Equity Index Series. The Company’s share garnered substantial attention and acclaim from a wide range of local and international investors and professional institutions. It has become the largest fundraising ticker in the Hong Kong stock market and the global consumer sector in 2023. Looking ahead, the Group will further expand its product portfolio, strengthen brand promotion, consolidate its local advantages, and actively explore overseas market opportunities, targeting to achieve even greater success in the international capital markets.

Mr. Ng Paul, the Executive Director and Company Secretary of ZJLD Group, stated, “We are truly honored to receive this award for Outstanding IPO of 2023. This is a resounding affirmation of the Group’s position and strength in the capital markets. Going forward, we will continue to focus on the ‘Four-Horse-Drawn’ initiatives, including brand development, production capacity expansion, channels and team buildings, and emphasize our differentiation strategy. Through continuous innovation and development, we will further solidify our leading position in the industry and enhance our profitability, thereby creating greater value for our investors, partners, consumers, and all colleagues.”