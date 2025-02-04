OCK: No major long-term impact on Myanmar operations expected from recent earthquake

KUALA LUMPUR: OCK Group Bhd does not anticipate any major long-term impact on its operations or business performance in Myanmar following the magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck last Friday.

The telecommunications network solutions provider said about 90% of OCK Myanmar’s tower sites are located in suburban and rural areas, which were significantly less affected by the seismic activity compared to urban centres.

“This geographical positioning has greatly minimised the potential for disruptions to our network and operations,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

According to OCK’s 2023 annual report, the group owns more than 1,200 sites in Myanmar.

The company also noted that its operations team has been proactive in conducting a thorough inspection of its tower infrastructure.

“As of today, we have inspected 95% of our sites, and the results are largely favourable. Only four towers have been identified as requiring dismantling due to damage sustained from the earthquake.

“Importantly, none of the ground-based towers that have been assessed so far have shown any significant damage that would impact their functionality or the network’s performance,” it said.

OCK said that further inspections will continue over the next few days to ensure that all sites are thoroughly evaluated.

“The group’s regional presence and diverse tower portfolio continue to provide resilience, and we remain confident in our ability to maintain service continuity in Myanmar,” it said.

The company also noted that all OCK Myanmar staff are safe and accounted for. – Bernama