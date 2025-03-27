Steel Hawk appointed as Petronas Carigali panel contractor for EPCC works for remote operations

PETALING JAYA: Oil and gas services and equipment provider Steel Hawk Bhd, through its wholly owned subsidiary Steel Hawk Engineering Sdn Bhd (SHESB), was appointed by Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), on Feb 28 as a panel contractor for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) works for remote operations.

The announcement was made following consent obtained from Petronas Carigali today for Steel Hawk to release the information to Bursa Malaysia.

Steel Hawk’s appointment as a panel contractor is for a period of five years, from Feb 28, 2025 to Feb 27, 2030, and works are structured on a call-out basis with no fixed value.

Steel Hawk deputy chairman and executive director Datuk Sharman K. Michael said: “We are truly honoured to be appointed by Petronas Carigali as a panel contractor for EPCC services for remote operations. This appointment is a big milestone for us as it shows the confidence it has in our team and our capabilities. It also aligns well with our long-term focus on supporting the local oil and gas industry with practical, reliable, and forward-looking solutions.”

He added that the oil and gas industry is increasingly prioritising automation and digital implementation to enhance efficiency and minimise on-site manpower, aligning with Petronas’ aspiration for digital transformation.

“This fully remote operational approach significantly reduces hazard risks at offshore facilities, accelerates project timelines, and fosters sustainable practices,” he said.

In less than a year, Sharman said, they have secured five new contracts, with the sixth being this panel contractor appointment.

“We believe what gives us an edge is the consistent quality of our work, strong technical know-how, and our commitment to safety and delivery. Collectively, these contracts are expected to contribute meaningfully to our earnings moving forward, supporting our growth trajectory and reinforcing our position in the market,” he added.

For the financial year ended Dec 31, 2024, Steel Hawk recorded a net profit of RM12.65 million on the back of RM78.42 million in revenue, marking a year-on-year increase of 75.2% and 8.1% respectively from RM7.22 million

and RM72.54 million in the preceding financial year.

As of Dec 31, 2024, Steel Hawk maintained at a healthy balance sheet with a manageable gearing of 0.54 times. Additionally, the company’s net assets per share increased to 9.46 sen from 4.34 sen as of Dec 31, 2023.