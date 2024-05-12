Striking a balance between rationalising subsidies and ensuring market stability

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is embarking on a pivotal journey towards economic resilience as the government reduces subsidies to alleviate fiscal pressure while ensuring market stability.

MARC Ratings Bhd chief economist Dr Ray Choy said the move has been the focus of policy discussions, reflecting the need for a balanced approach.

“Subsidy rationalisation is not just about reducing the fiscal burden but also about ensuring long-term economic sustainability,” he said at the MARC360 Overview webinar today.

Choy said the sentiment underscores the delicate balance between fiscal responsibility and shielding lower-income groups from adverse impacts.

He added that the government’s efforts have been complemented by Bank Negara Malaysia’s decision to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate at 3%, a move designed to foster economic growth while keeping inflation in check. “The central bank’s cautious stance is vital in preventing unnecessary shocks to the financial system.”

In addition, the ringgit, which faced heightened volatility earlier this year, has seen signs of stabilisation amid these reforms, Choy said.

“Investor confidence is gradually returning as Malaysia positions itself as a stable economy in the region,” Choy said, adding that the country’s trade dynamics are supporting the positive outlook.

“Malaysia has benefitted from shifts in global supply chains, particularly in key sectors like palm oil and semiconductors. Trade continues to play a crucial role, but sustaining this momentum requires strategic long-term policies,” he highlighted.

However, Choy said, despite the positive outlook, structural challenges persist.

“High household debt and uneven wage growth remain critical issues, with experts urging the government to prioritise workforce productivity and skills development. Productivity enhancement and workforce upskilling are essential if Malaysia is to meet its high-income nation targets.”

Choy said the government’s initiatives in Budget 2025, including investments in green energy, digital infrastructure and innovation, reflect a commitment to addressing these challenges. “These measures are aligned with global trends and the nation’s aspiration to be a high-tech economy by 2030.”

He noted that public sentiment towards subsidy rationalisation has been mixed, with calls for greater transparency and communication from policymakers. “People need to see how these reforms directly benefit them in the long term. Building trust is key to ensuring widespread support,” he said.

Choy emphasised that maintaining equilibrium between short-term fiscal adjustments and long-term economic goals is essential as Malaysia navigates these transitions,

“Economic resilience is about careful planning and consistent execution. Malaysia’s current trajectory is promising, but it requires continuous vigilance.”