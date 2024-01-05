AirAsia Cambodia takes off tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Cambodia, the seventh airline in AirAsia Group’s stable, begins operations tomorrow, marking a significant step forward not just in the country’s aviation landscape but strengthening Asean as a vibrant aviation hub.

AirAsia Cambodia’s takeoff follows the handover of the Air Operator’s Certificate to the airline yesterday.

With an initial fleet of two Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline will operate from Phnom Penh International Airport, connecting travellers to the iconic cities of Siem Reap and Sihanoukville and beyond through hubs in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

CEO of Capital A Bhd, the holding company of AirAsia Group, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said: “Today is a historic day for AirAsia as we open a new chapter in Cambodia whose story of perseverance, resilience, and growth deeply inspires us. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the Secretariat of State Civil Aviation of Cambodia for awarding the Air Operator’s Certificate to AirAsia.”

Meanwhile AirAsia Cambodia CEO Vissoth Nam said: “AirAsia has a long history in Cambodia and we are proud to chart a new milestone not only for the airline industry in the region but for the country today.”

He added that the enhanced air connectivity has contributed to the steady growth of the Asean tourism industry at an annual average rate of almost 10% in the last decade.

“As AirAsia Cambodia joins the fray, we are poised to further expand on this growth while unlocking new experiences and opportunities for millions of Cambodians at the best value and world’s best services,” he said.

As a group, AirAsia serves a total of six routes into Cambodia from Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, carrying 1.3 million guests into the kingdom historically. AirAsia Cambodia will be announcing its international destinations in the next quarter following a careful assessment of demand and market dynamics.