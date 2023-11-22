AmBank puts up resilient performance in first half of FY24

PETALING JAYA: AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank Group) posted a total income of RM2,325.6 million for the six months ended Sept 30, 2023 (H1’24), a shade lower than the same period last year (H1’23: RM2,329.1 million).

In a statement released today, the banking group said total income for the period was driven by the reduction in net interest income (NII) being offset by a strong growth in non-interest income (NoII). NII declined 7.4% as a result of net interest margin (NIM) compression (H1’24: 1.79% vs H1’23: 2.17%) while NoII grew 23.7% from higher fees, trading gains and investment income.

Excluding the RM51.1 million gain from the sale of insurer AmGeneral Holdings Bhd to Liberty Insurance Bhd, continuing operations reported a 3.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in total income to RM2,274.5 million, driven by a 36.2% increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a 5.2% reduction in net interest income. Meanwhile profit before tax grew 10.5% y-o-y to RM1,121.7 million while profit after tax increased 12.2% y-o-y to RM873.4 million.

AmBank Group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said, “I am pleased to report that the group delivered a strong set of Q2’24 results that underpinned a resilient H1’24 performance. We achieved this while navigating a challenging external environment in the second quarter of calendar year 2023.

“The group also stands at a position of strength with a much-improved capital position, which led to an upgrade in the group’s credit rating to AA2 by RAM.”

AMMB Group’s credit rating was upgraded to AA2 from AA3 by RAM Rating Services Bhd on Oct 2, 2023.

For the reporting period, AmBank Group declared an interim dividend of 6 sen per share, translating to a 23% dividend payout ratio for H1’24.