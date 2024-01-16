BDB, Enfiniti Escapes to develop eco-tourism projects in Langkwai

LANGKAWI: BDB Land Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bina Darulaman Bhd (BDB), has forged a cooperation with Enfiniti Escapes (M) Sdn Bhd with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to undertake developments for the eco-tourism sector in Langkawi.

BDB executive director Raja Shahreen Raja Othman said that under the MoU, both parties plan to form a joint venture to develop forest chalets or eco-tourism-concept developments at Darulaman Sanctuary, Lubuk Semilang, in Langkawi.

“The development plan is on a 4.04-hectare plot at Darulaman Sanctuary whereby BDB Land will carry out a detailed study to identify the area that will be developed while Enfiniti Escapes will focus on the overall concept as well as design development based on research implemented by BDB Land.

“To ensure that the development is in line with the objectives of conservation and sustainable environment, BDB Land will work with FRIM Incorporated Sdn Bhd to get its advisory services and expertise,” he told a press conference after the MoU signing ceremony here today.

Raja Shahreen signed on behalf of BDB Land while Enfiniti Escapes was represented by Enfiniti Group of Companies president Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina.

Also present were Enspire Ventures chairman Tan Sri Mohd Effendi Norwawi, Langkawi district officer Mohamad Subhi Abdullah and Kedah State Development Corporation chief executive officer Datuk Isahak Murat.

Raja Shahreen said the joint-venture development is another continuing effort carried out by BDB through BDB Land to create new attractions in Langkawi which indirectly would help the state government develop the resort island.

“Hopefully, this latest joint-venture will propel the name and give value-add to Darulaman Sanctuary and Langkawi particularly involving the eco-tourism sector to local and foreign tourists,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tiara Jacquelina said the areas surrounding Darulaman Sanctuary, Lubuk Semilang could become the new attraction to offer to the public, similar to Tiarasa Escapes, Janda Baik in Pahang.

“My observation is that Langkawi still doesn’t have forest chalets like in Tiarasa Escapes, hence, this is a good opportunity and the concept is also different. We will study to see what eco-tourism products are suitable to be developed here,” she said. – Bernama