Bermaz Auto unveils 2024 Mazda CX-5, updated with tech enhancements

KUALA LUMPUR: Bermaz Motor Sdn Bhd has unveiled its 2024 Mazda CX-5 in Malaysia, updated with new styling, technologies and features, aimed at improving driving performance, comfort and safety, thereby making it one of Mazda’s popular sports utility vehicle (SUV) models.

Bermaz Auto Bhd executive chairman Tan Sri Ben Yeoh said the Mazda CX-5 is a completely knocked down (CKD) SUV assembled at the Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah.

“Similar to the Mazda CX-30 and the Mazda CX-8, the new Mazda CX-5 is assembled in a dedicated section of the plant.

‘Mazda Malaysia implements processes and quality control steps similar to those of Mazda vehicles manufactured in Japan,“ he told Bernama after the new Mazda CX-5 series showcase ceremony on Tuesday.

The CX-5 has been Mazda's best-selling model globally since its introduction in 2012. In 2013, the locally assembled Mazda CX-5 was introduced and is the leading model contributing to the Mazda brand in Malaysia.

Yeoh said due to the encouraging domestic demand for Mazda CX-5, the company has focused on the local market and has allocated about 30% of its total export production of 7,000 units for the local market.

The company has consistently sold around 6,000 units of the CX-5 model per year, he added.

“We also have the CX-8, which is also exported to countries like Thailand and the Philippines, and we have the CX-30 ... we hope that with these three CKD models, we will be able to maintain our performance, ensuring it is rewarding for our stakeholders,” he said.

The new Mazda CX-5 variants incorporate technological enhancements, driving comfort, connectivity improvements and new features that are standard, which include Autofold outer rearview mirrors, Qi Wireless Charger, Wireless Apple Carplay, which is accessible through its eight-inch infotainment display, and LED interior lighting.

The new design adds an element of SUV-like strength to the CX-5's refined look as a solid mass by accentuating the shape and texture of the exterior by transitioning the curve of its body surface and its reflections of light while keeping the use of character lines to a minimum.

A wholly redesigned front face features three-dimensional elements, a front grille positioned above a subtly redesigned lower bumper with a smaller centre intake that creates a sense of depth.

The distinctive signature wing that extends outwards from the grille has been restyled with surface forms rather than lines.

The new model is available in five variants with the selling price starting from RM144,469.20.

The exterior colour line-up of the Mazda CX-5 includes jet black, snowflake white pearl, machine grey, deep crystal blue, soul red crystal and newly added colours polymetal grey and platinum quartz, making a total of seven colours available.