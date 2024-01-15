Foreign investors turn net sellers, four-week buying streak ends

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign investors ended their four-week long buying streak on Bursa Malaysia last week, disposing of RM93.1 million net worth of equities, said MIDF Research.

In its weekly Fund Flow Report released today, the research house said that net selling occurred every trading day of the week, except on Monday when foreigners net bought RM29.8 million, with buying observed in stocks like Public Bank (RM42.2 million), Sime Darby (RM29.4 million) and YTL Power (RM28.6 million).

“The top three sectors with the highest net foreign inflows were utilities (RM181.4 million), construction (RM67 million) and energy (RM51.8 million).

“Meanwhile, the sectors with the highest net foreign outflows were consumer products and services (RM241.2 million), transportation and logistics (RM103.7 million), and industrial products and services (RM99 million),” it said.

MIDF Research said local institutions continued as net sellers for the third consecutive week at a total of RM141.6 million.

The technology sector witnessed the highest net outflows from this investor group, amounting to RM122.6 million, it said.

According to the research house, local retailers continued to be net sellers of domestic equities, although at a significantly slower pace at RM10 million compared to the previous week’s RM383.3 million.

In terms of participation, MIDF Research noted that there were increases in average daily trading volume among local retailers (+2.6%), local institutions (+3.4%), and foreign investors (+10.6%). – Bernama