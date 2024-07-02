Germany’s Mosca to move to larger facility, double workforce in Malaysian expansion

KUALA LUMPUR: Germany-based Mosca GmbH, a world leader in end-of-line strapping solutions to secure goods in transit, has decided to expand its operations in Malaysia by relocating to a much larger facility in Frontier Park, Johor, and doubling its workforce.

CEO Timo Mosca said its facility for the final assembly of the automatic strapping machines will move from a 40,000 sq ft plant nearby to a new 103,458 sq ft factory at Frontier Park.

“We have chosen Frontier Park for its well-managed, secure and green environment, which matches our sustainable manufacturing practices,” he said in a joint statement.

Mosca said that the company, with over 20 years of presence in the state, officially sealed the deal with local developer WB Land Sdn Bhd in Johor Bahru on Tuesday.

WB Land group managing director Kevin Woon said this relocation was a significant milestone not only for the company and the World Federation Internationale des Administrateurs de Bien-Conselis Immobiliers (Fiabci) award-winning industrial park but also for the industrial landscape in Johor and Malaysia.

Woon said the new facility, built on 0.91 hectares of land, was designed with an emphasis on eco-friendly practices, including being ready for solar energy, to align with global standards for green manufacturing.

“We are glad to play a part in attracting global leaders in manufacturing and technology and contribute towards Malaysia’s growing reputation as a competitive and business-friendly destination,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) CEO Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman said Mosca’s investment in Malaysia is a testament to the confidence in the country’s business environment, strong infrastructure and global connectivity.

“Mida remains steadfast in its mission to attract more companies, like Mosca, catalysing Malaysia's ascent as the transformative manufacturing hub of Southeast Asia,” he added. – Bernama