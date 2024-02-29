HAS signs MoU to acquire five H175 helicopters from Airbus

PETALING JAYA: HAS International Sdn Bhd, a leading provider of offshore helicopter services in Malaysia, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus to acquire five state-of-the art H175 helicopters.

The MoU was signed at the Helicopter Association International (HAI) Heli Expo 2024 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, USA.

HAS managing director Mohd Hasery Abu Bakar said the acquisition of the cutting-edge H175 helicopters for the company’s fleet will not only strengthen HAS’s position in the offshore oil and gas market but also enable it to offer better value to clients, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the industry.

At the same event, the company was recognised for its attainment of highest-flying hours per month on an Airbus H175 helicopter for offshore oil and gas operations in the South Asian region. The company had also recently celebrated its 3,000-flight hour milestone in H175 operations.

These milestones were achieved within the company’s first year of operations in Miri, Sarawak, where it operates for six multinational clients with about 45 offshore assets, with the furthest located at 190 nautical miles from its helibase in Miri Airport.

Hasery said the Airbus H175 has played an integral role in their success, and they are grateful for the unwavering support of their clients, partners, governing authorities, and the entire HAS team.