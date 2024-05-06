Jatronics not a semiconductor manufacturer in Malaysia, says Miti

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) has clarified that Jatronics Sdn Bhd is not a semiconductor manufacturer in Malaysia.

In a statement today, Miti said Jatronics is a Malaysian trading company primarily engaged in “trading/wholesale trading of semiconductor and fabrication service”.

The ministry said Jatronics has been alleged to supply electronic components to Russian firms linked to the military-industrial complex and has recently been added to the United States’ unilateral sanction list.

“Miti would like to highlight that the US Department of the Treasury’s action against Jatronics is part of its broader sanctions targeting 300 entities from various countries, including China, Belgium, Türkiye, Slovakia and the United Arab Emirates, in connection with the Ukraine-Russia conflict,“ it said.

Malaysia enforces Strategic Trade Management (STM) through the Strategic Trade Act 2010 (STA 2010), which regulates the exports, transits, transhipments and brokering of strategic items, particularly those that could potentially be used for developing sophisticated military weapons, it said.

“STM requires exporting companies and those in the supply chain to undertake all necessary efforts to ascertain key information, for example, the final destination, end-user and the usage of the product. Based on records, Jatronics is not a registered company under STA 2010 and has not applied for export permits,“ it added.

Miti would also like to clarify that Malaysia adheres to multilateral sanctions and adopted a “restricted or prohibited end-user list” under the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCR).

“Russia has not been listed by UNSCR and therefore is not included under STA 2010. Given global supply chain challenges and restrictions from unilateral sanctions, Miti advises companies to be aware of sanction lists imposed by other countries, such as the US,“ the ministry said.

Miti urged exporters to be alert and stay informed of any trade-restrictive measures and unilateral sanctions imposed by major trading partners to ensure they will not be subjected to any sanctions or other non-tariff barriers.

The ministry said it has been engaging with the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur on US unilateral sanctions, while continuing to enhance the monitoring of international trade dealings of Malaysian exporters and manufacturers.

“Miti will also continue its regular engagement with its key trading partners to address concerns, clarify Malaysia’s neutral stance, and ensure that our economic decisions continue to promote a safe and secure global trading environment,“ it noted. – Bernama