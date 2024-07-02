Malaysia’s manufacturing sector sales value in December slips to RM149.9b

PETALING JAYA: The sales value of the manufacturing sector registered a decline of 4.2% year-on-year to record RM149.9 billion in December 2023, according to the Department of Statistics, Malaysia (DoSM) today.

Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the drop in sales value in December 2023 (November 2023: -2.6%) was the largest decline since May 2020 (-20.4%).

“The decrease was primarily influenced by the continuous decline in the petroleum, chemical, rubber & plastic products sub-sector since June 2023, registering a negative 13.6% in December 2023 (November 2023: -10.8%). Moreover, the electrical & electronics products sub-sector dropped by 4.6% (November 2023: -5.3%) while the food, beverages & tobacco sub-sector slipped by 2.6% (November 2023: 2.0%),” he added.

As compared to the preceding month, he said the sales value shrank by 3.3% as against RM155 billion recorded in November 2023 (-1.1%).

The sales value of export-oriented industries which representing nearly 70% of total sales, further declined by 8.4% in December 2023 after shrinking by 6.9% in November 2023. The decrease was predominantly attributable to the drop in the manufacture of coke & refined petroleum products at negative 24.9%, followed by the manufacture of vegetable & animal oils & fats (-8.6%); and the manufacture of computer, electronics & optical products (-4.8 %).

Nevertheless, the domestic-oriented industries remained upbeat by recording a positive growth of 6.7% in December 2023 (November 2023: 8.8%) primarily underpinned by the sturdy expansion in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery & equipment at 11.5%. Additionally, the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers experienced a growth of 8.0%; while the manufacture of food processing products increased by 6.8%.

On a month-on-month basis, both export and domestic-oriented industries dropped by 3.9% and 1.8% respectively.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the sales value of the manufacturing sector continued to decelerate for three consecutive quarters, declining by 2.7% year-on-year to reach RM461.5 billion (Q3 2023: -2.9%). The decrease was attributed to the petroleum, chemical, rubber & plastics products (-11.2%); and electrical & electronics products (-4.2%) sub-sectors.

Mohd Uzir said, “The sales value of the manufacturing sector reaching RM1.8 trillion, increased marginally by 0.2% as against 2022 (15.8%). During the year, the number of employees increased by 1.7% to record a total of 2.37 million persons while salaries & wages rose by 3.5% to RM97.8 billion. Moreover, the sales value per employee registered a decline of 1.5%, amounting to RM759,735.”