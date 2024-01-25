Malaysia’s Nasdaq-listed ATPC pushes green initiative

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s home-grown Nasdaq-listed Agape ATP Corporation (ATPC) pushed forward its sustainability green energy initiative at a Nasdaq opening bell ringing ceremony hosted by the company at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre recently.

Central to ATPC's sustainability strategy is a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Volt Industries Sdn Bhd signed in November 2023, marking a significant milestone in both parties’ collaborative efforts.

While the acquisition of a 51% stake in Volt is currently the final stages, this partnership is expected to play a crucial role in ATPC's sustainability green energy initiative. This initiative includes the development and installation of 50 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Pahang, Malaysia, which is already in development progress.

Meanwhile, following an MoA signed in November 2023 between ATPC and Oriental Industries Enterprise Sdn Bhd, a specialist in the EV bike industry, both companies established a special purpose vehicle, with each holding 50% share, focusing on the distribution and marketing of EV bikes.

Highlighting this partnership, the ceremony showcased EV bikes which will ne on the market in key cities, especially in the Klang Valley, after inspection and obtaining clearance from Sirim Bhd.

ATPC founder and global group CEO Datuk Seri Dr How Kok Choong said , “As we forge ahead with our pivotal collaborations with various companies, we are thrilled to be at the forefront of Malaysia's green energy transition. Our initiative of establishing 50 EV charging stations in Pahang, coupled with the plans of establishing a 300 MWp solar farm in Sabah, is a bold stride towards our commitment to sustainable development. These efforts, enhanced by our partnerships, are a testament to how environmental sustainability and corporate growth can successfully coexist. We stand here today, poised for a future where green energy is not just an option, but a driving force for innovation and prosperity.”

Further contributing to this wave of sustainable initiatives, Volt has signed a memorandum of understanding with KAB Smart Solar Energy Sdn Bhd. This opens avenues for collaboration in engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services, specifically for solar photovoltaic systems, highlighting the synergy between Volt's EV charging station expertise and KAB Smart Solar's proficiency in the realm of solar energy.