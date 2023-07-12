Malaysian, Indonesian telecom infrastructure groups to share expertise

PETALING JAYA: Persatuan Penyedia Infrastruktur Telekomunikasi Malaysia (PPIT), an association of telecommunications infrastructure providers in Malaysia, and Indonesia’s Asosasi Pengembang Infrastruktur dan Menara Telekomunikasi (Aspimtel), an association that involves companies engaged in the field of infrastructure and tower development in Indonesia, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cross-country knowledge sharing and mutual discussion.

The MoU will facilitate the exchange of information between both associations in terms of technology roadmaps such 4G densification and 5G, innovative telecom infrastructure designs, processes, rural connectivity and more. It marks the first collaboration between Malaysia and Indonesia to drive digital advancement in the region.

PPIT president and EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd CEO Muniff Kamaruddin said PPIT and Aspimtel share a common goal of strengthening their digital infrastructure and driving digital inclusion in their respective countries.

“We look forward to working closely with Aspimtel to further build upon our existing infrastructure knowledge, processes, and practises while improving Malaysia-Indonesia relations in the same way,” he added.

Aspimtel chairman and PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (MTEL) president director Theodorus Ardi Hartoko said that as part of the same region, in Southeast Asia in particular and Asia in general, the collaboration and cooperation to strengthen digital infrastructure and encourage digital inclusion is very good and eagerly awaited.

He added that this will automatically encourage digital growth and telecommunications infrastructure in their respective countries and hoped that this collaboration can be carried out consistently over the long term.

With the signing, PPIT and Aspimtel solidify their respective countries’ commitments to sharing innovative knowledge and best practices, marking a new age of cooperation and partnership between Malaysia and Indonesia to improve digital inclusion within the region.