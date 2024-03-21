MHS Aviation, Westair sign helicopter-leasing deal for Namibia operations

PETALING JAYA: MHS Aviation Bhd, a subsidiary of Boustead Holdings Bhd, and Westair Helicopters today signed a landmark seven-year leasing agreement to bolster offshore helicopter operations in Namibia, Africa.

Under the arrangement, Westair will lease an Airbus H175 helicopter with oil and gas (O&G) configuration and is planning to inaugurate its maiden offshore flight in the African region starting in August.

The collaboration between MHS and Westair signifies a major step forward in offshore O&G operational excellence and sustainability. The Airbus H175 is certified to fly with sustainable aviation fuel, underscoring the shared commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

Developed to answer O&G industry needs, the Airbus H175 boasts increased flight safety, enhanced passenger comfort and greater versatility that are set to redefine the standards of offshore helicopter operations.

The aircraft, recognised as a superior medium helicopter, has demonstrated its reliability in the world’s most challenging environments, including recent deployments in Malaysia where five units have met all end-user expectations for payload, range, and operational availability.

MHS CEO Mohd Fakhrul Arifin Adinan said, “Integrating the Airbus H175 into the Namibian operations signifies MHS’s strategic expansion and our pledge to eco efficiency and innovative service. The fleet represents the future of offshore operations, and we’re proud to introduce it to the African market alongside Westair.”

He added that MHS will continue to expand its business footprint beyond Malaysia, even as it maintains and strengthens its operations within the country.

Meanwhile Westair CEO Edwin Soeters said, “We are excited to welcome the Airbus H175 helicopter to our fleet. This move, supported by MHS and Airbus Helicopters, introduces new operational capabilities and solidifies our commitment to sustainability and excellence in service.”