Nestle’s donates RM400K to Red Crescent for humanitarian, flood relief works

PETALING JAYA: Nestlé (Malaysia) Bhd has donated RM400,000 to Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) for the purchase of new ambulances and preparations for flood relief efforts ahead of the monsoon season, as well as humanitarian relief initiatives in Malaysia and abroad. This brings the food and beverage company’s total contribution to RM2.3 million in cash and products to MRCS in 2023.

Nestle CEO Juan Aranols said, “Nestlé and the Red Crescent/Red Cross organisation share common Swiss roots and the vision of the respective founders to make the world a better place. For Henri Nestlé it was about finding a nutritional solution that helped undernourished babies.”

Meanwhile, for Henri Dunant, co-founder of Red Cross Movement it was about establishing national relief organisations that would support the wounded in times of war. In Malaysia, the activities of the MRCS are an inspiration for companies like Nestlé Malaysia, as we are also fully committed to have a positive impact on society. We are honoured to further strengthen our contribution to these noble and very necessary efforts by the MRCS, on the back of our collaboration in prior years, and similar partnership efforts by Nestlé companies around the world.”

“For 75 years, MRCS has dedicated itself to nation-building by providing assistance to those in need in Malaysia and beyond. Our commitment extends to helping individuals and communities in distress, irrespective of their race, nationality, or religious background. A part of this contribution will go towards supporting our recently set-up Palestine Emergency Fund. MRCS is committed to serving our communities and working together with partners like Nestlé Malaysia enables us to further our reach,” said MRCS chairperson Puteri Intan Safinaz Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

Since 2020, Nestle has contributed annually to MRCS’ flood relief efforts to help impacted and vulnerable communities.

Alongside this ongoing partnership with MRCS, Nestlé continues to implement multiple programmes to uplift communities across Malaysia. An example is its Farmer Connect programmes, supporting rural communities involved in chilli, rice and coffee planting in Kedah and Kelantan, amongst other states. These efforts have further expanded with the recent launch of Nestlé Farmer Connect Responsible Sourcing for Cocoa in East Malaysia. These programmes promote the betterment of the local farming communities and create sustainable local supply chains for chilli, rice, coffee and cocoa, all of which are used in the production of halal Nestlé products.