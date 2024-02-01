Net foreign buying of RM165.3m on Bursa in final week of 2023

PETALING JAYA: Interest in Malaysian equities among foreign investors stretched into the third week as they net bought RM165.3 million worth of shares on Bursa Malaysia in the final trading week of 2023, according to MIDF Research.

It was a shortened trading week due to the Christmas holiday. Foreign investors net bought RM85.2 million on Wednesday and RM187.9 million on Thursday but net sold RM50.3 million on Tuesday and RM57.5 million on Friday.

For the week, the top three sectors with the highest net foreign inflows were technology (RM213.1 million), energy (RM45 million) andindustrial products and services (RM37 million).

The top three sectors with the highest net foreign outflows were financial services (RM93.5 million), healthcare (RM59.8 million) and construction (RM27.8 million).

Local institutional investors continued to net sell for the second straight week at RM189.6 million, which was 77.7% more than the week prior.

They net bought RM21.0 million on Tuesday and RM58.9 million on Friday but net sold RM66.9 million on Wednesday and RM202.7 million on Thursday.

Local retailers net bought RM4.3 million last week, after net selling in the two previous weeks.

They net bought RM29.3 million on Tuesday and RM14.8 million on Thursday but net sold RM18.4 million on Wednesday and RM1.4 million on Friday.

In terms of participation, there was an increase in average daily trading volume among local institutions by 11.6% while local retailers and foreign investors saw declines of 4.3% and 22.0% respectively.