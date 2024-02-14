Home
Local
World
Business
Sport
Motoring
Lifestyle
Opinion
Images
Classified
Education
More
Going Viral
Spotlight
Berita
Advertise with us
Jobs
Home
Local
World
Business
Sport
Motoring
Lifestyle
Opinion
Images
Classified
Education
More
Going Viral
Spotlight
Berita
Advertise with us
Jobs
Log In
Log In
Home
Local
World
Business
Sport
Motoring
Lifestyle
Opinion
Images
Classified
Education
More
Going Viral
Spotlight
Berita
Advertise with us
Jobs
Business
Oil up on geopolitical tensions, gains curbed as Fed waits to cut rates
HOUSTON: Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday (Feb 13) as geopolitical tensions continued in the Middle East and eastern Europe, but gains were curtailed as the US Federal Reserve was seen waiting longer to cut interest rates.
14-02- 2024 05:55 AM
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. – Reuterspic
Clickable Image
Clickable Image
Clickable Image
Four men charged with murdering colleague at nightclub
BATC: Women’s team hammers UAE 5-0 to secure quarter-finals ticket
Latif, Ziyad reap gold at Dubai 2024 World Para Athletics Grand Prix
‘Replace movie censorship with age classification’
Man killed, five injured in two-car collision in Tampin
Recommended stories
SUGGESTED STORIES
Four men charged with murdering colleague at nightclub
6 minutes
BATC: Women’s team hammers UAE 5-0 to secure quarter-finals ticket
33 minutes
Latif, Ziyad reap gold at Dubai 2024 World Para Athletics Grand Prix
37 minutes
Taiwanese man goes missing after live streaming from hostel in Cambodia
2 Hours
Man killed, five injured in two-car collision in Tampin
2 Hours
Post-mortem of Kapar aircraft crash victims expected to be completed today
2 Hours
×
TODAY NEWS
1.
Four men charged with murdering colleague at nightclub
2.
BATC: Women’s team hammers UAE 5-0 to secure quarter-finals ticket
3.
Latif, Ziyad reap gold at Dubai 2024 World Para Athletics Grand Prix
4.
Taiwanese man goes missing after live streaming from hostel in Cambodia
5.
Man killed, five injured in two-car collision in Tampin