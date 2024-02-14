  1. Business

Oil up on geopolitical tensions, gains curbed as Fed waits to cut rates

HOUSTON: Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday (Feb 13) as geopolitical tensions continued in the Middle East and eastern Europe, but gains were curtailed as the US Federal Reserve was seen waiting longer to cut interest rates.
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. – ReuterspicThe sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. – Reuterspic

