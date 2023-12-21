Prasarana rolls out sustainability blueprint

PETALING JAYA: Prasarana Malaysia Bhd has unveiled the Prasarana Sustainability Blueprint 2023-2030, a comprehensive roadmap underlining the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and societal well-being, which will revolutionise the country’s transport system.

President and group CEO Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said the blueprint is a comprehensive roadmap that charts the company’s course towards a greener, more equitable and prosperous future.

“We are paving the way for a Malaysia that is powered by clean energy, connected by a robust and inclusive public transport system, and guided by a shared vision of a sustainable future,” he added.

The blueprint outlines Prasarana’s commitment that is hinged on four key goals -transforming towards low-carbon mobility; upholding safety and security standards; driving productivity and enriching community and commitment to good business conduct and ethical principles.

Prasarana is already actively pursuing its commitment to electrify its fleet of buses. From the current 15 EV buses plying the BRT Sunway Line, the company will be adding 100 more EV buses to its wider fleet by 2026 and a further 481 buses by 2030, with the ultimate goal of going 100% electric by 2037.

This is on top of the 150 units of EV feeder buses that will be used for the upcoming LRT Shah Alam Line (LRT3).

The company has initiated a comprehensive energy audits where it has identified opportunities to reduce energy consumption by 20% by 2030, which translates to a 15% decrease in carbon emissions. A total of 103 sites encompassing rail and bus depots, stations and hubs have been identified where energy-saving measures will be implemented.

Prasarana is also collaborating with Sunway Group to install solar PV panels across depots and stations along the BRT Sunway Line, generating 0.8MW of clean energy. The solar PV panels will be operational by Q2 2024 with an estimated reduction of 696 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents in the first year. The projected accumulated cost savings over 25 years is RM5 million.

As a direct contributor to carbon avoidance, Prasarana estimates that its daily ridership removes 271,429 cars from the road, which is equivalent to planting 3.2 million trees annually. By 2028, this impact is projected to increase by 99.7%, as the company expects more cars to be removed from the road in tandem with the expansion of rail and bus networks resulting in projected increase in ridership.