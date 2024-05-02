Proton post robust January sales, best start to a year since 2013

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton Holdings Bhd sold 12,882 units in January 2024, marking its best start to a year since 2013.

Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah said the company began 2024 strongly, as evidenced by the robust delivery numbers for its latest addition, the Proton S70.

“The enthusiastic response to our lineup confirms how our models resonate with buyers searching for innovative vehicles.

“Rest assured, we are fully dedicated to meeting the heightened demand from our customers, and the team is diligently working to ensure timely deliveries, to ensure customer expectations are not only met but exceeded,“ he said in a statement today.

The national carmaker’s market share is estimated at 19.5% for the month, representing a 3.3% increase compared to the previous month.

“Deliveries of the newest addition to Proton’s lineup, the Proton S70, saw a commendable 1,442 units delivered in January. The model currently boasts an order book with over 8,000 bookings, reflecting the strong and positive response it has received from customers,“ Proton said.

Meanwhile, it said that the Proton X50 continued its reign as the top B-segment sports utility vehicle (SUV) for the new year with 2,002 units sold in January.

“Similarly, the Proton Persona began the year strongly by leading sales for B-segment cars with 1,846 units sold.

The Proton X90 also retained its leadership in the D-segment SUV market, with 365 units sold in January, while Proton Exora remained relevant in the C-segment multi-purpose vehicle with 203 units, although the production has ended,” it said.

The Proton Saga also started 2024 strong with 6,129 units sold, affirming its enduring popularity and significance within the Proton portfolio.

“As for the other Proton model, sales for Proton Iriz jumped by seven per cent compared to December, with 523 units sold,” it added. – Bernama