SC: Hap2py not authorised to operate P2P in Malaysia

The Securities Commission reiteratesd the importance of trading only with Recognised Market Operators that are registered and authorised by the regulator.The Securities Commission reiteratesd the importance of trading only with Recognised Market Operators that are registered and authorised by the regulator.

