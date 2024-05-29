Your Title
  1. Business

SC plans to launch social exchange in fourth quarter of this year

Hayatun Razak
Awang Adek (second from left) speaking at a press conference on the Securities Commission’s plan to launch a social exchange. With him are, from left, SC Islamic Capital Market executive director Sharifatul Hanizah Said Ali, managing director Datuk Kamarudin Hashim and general counsel Yew Yee Tee. – BernamapicAwang Adek (second from left) speaking at a press conference on the Securities Commission’s plan to launch a social exchange. With him are, from left, SC Islamic Capital Market executive director Sharifatul Hanizah Said Ali, managing director Datuk Kamarudin Hashim and general counsel Yew Yee Tee. – Bernamapic