SGX-listed TeleChoice secures S$500m managed services contract from U Mobile

PETALING JAYA: SGX mainboard-listed TeleChoice International Ltd, a regional diversified provider and enabler of innovative infocommunications products and services, through wholly owned subsidiary Planet Telecoms Managed Services Sdn Bhd (PTMS), has acquired a Fourth Party Logistics (4PL) managed services contract from one of Malaysia’s major telcos, U Mobile Sdn Bhd.

The contract, estimated at S$500 million (RM1.77 billion) over a three-year duration, involves the provision of 4PL managed services, providing a comprehensive suite of solutions for supply chain management. PTMS’s role includes:

Device Procurement: PTMS will act as a buying house, and manage the sourcing and inventory of new devices, aligning with market demand.

Warehousing, Storage and Distribution: PTMS will oversee the warehousing, logistics and distribution of devices, including last mile delivery, ensuring timely delivery across Malaysia.

Inventory Management: PTMS will implement real-time inventory systems to allow U Mobile to respond quickly to market needs.

Customer Experience: As PTMS will take on comprehensive management of U Mobile’s extensive distribution network consisting of over 600 retail and channel touchpoints across Malaysia, they will use their expertise to provide a consistent and smooth experience for customers, from online ordering to in-store pickups.

“We are excited to be U Mobile’s strategic partner for their next growth phase, marking a significant opportunity for TeleChoice to enhance our capabilities and performance. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to maintaining a leading position in this competitive market. As a dedicated ally in the dynamic telecommunications landscape, TeleChoice is committed to providing U Mobile with a streamlined and resilient supply chain, optimising operational efficiency to thrive in this fiercely competitive market.

“Our journey, starting as a 4PL partner for StarHub, has evolved into a full-fledged managed services and fulfillment partner in the telecommunications sector. Building on recent success with global smart devices manufacturer HONOR in Singapore, our collaboration with U Mobile signifies our expansion into the broader managed services sector beyond Singapore. We are confident that our discipline and strong execution focus position us well to anticipate and adapt to future challenges for our customers.” said Ms Pauline Wong, president, and CEO of TeleChoice.

U Mobile CEO Wong Heang Tuck said: “At U Mobile, we are driven by our commitment to improve overall customer experience for our growing base. Through this partnership with TeleChoice and PTMS, we will be able to enhance and expand the range of devices made available to our customers by leveraging on their expertise and experience as an end-to-end 4PL managed services provider.

“From initial touchpoints to final service delivery, the integration of technologies and streamlined processes will deliver efficiency and reliability within our supply chain, resulting in a seamless and positive experience for our customers. We believe this partnership brings us closer to our vision of being Malaysia's favourite mobile and digital services provider, offering our customers a quality network experience, innovative 5G products and services, as well as access to the latest devices at affordable prices.”