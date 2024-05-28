Southern Cable 1Q24 net profit more than doubles to RM14.1 million

KEDAH: Cable and wire manufacturer Southern Cable Group Berhad reported a net profit of RM14.1 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (1Q24), more than doubling the RM5.1 million recorded in the corresponding quarter last year, marking its eighth consecutive quarter of earnings growth.

The robust performance was driven by a 29.5% surge in revenue to RM312.0 million in 1Q24,

from RM240.9 million previously, on increased demand for power cables and wires across various industries, as well as higher average selling prices. Additionally, improved margins due to lower raw material costs and better product mix contributed to the strong results.

The Group’s orders in hand as at March 31, 2024 amounted to RM903.0 million, an 8.9% increase from RM829.0 million as at Dec 31, 2023. These orders, expected to be fulfilled by 2026, include supplying underground cables and conductors to power utility companies, rectifier and battery systems to a major telecommunications company, and power cable and wire orders exceeding RM100 million for multiple data centre projects from Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) contractors.

Managing director Tung Eng Hai said: “The sustained momentum underscores the booming demand for cables and wires, mirroring the nation’s rapid expansion. With our solid orders in hand, this ensures the Group’s utilisation rate remains above 80%, preserving our revenue performance for 2024.”

“The country's ongoing infrastructure projects and the burgeoning demand for data centres present significant growth opportunities. Our extensive experience and established reputation for more than 30 years position us favourably to benefit from these developments, ensuring we remain a key player in the market.”

The Power cable and wires segment made up 89.1% of total group revenue in 1Q24.

The segment recorded revenue growth of 29.0% to RM277.9 million, from RM207.8 million previously, driven by increased sales to various sectors including power transmission and distribution, construction, and infrastructure.

The remaining 10.9% of revenue was derived from the sales of communications, control, and instrumentation cables and wires, along with other related products and services, collectively grew 3.0% to RM34.1 million in 1Q24, from RM33.1 million previously primarily due to higher sales of aluminium rods.

To capitalise on growth opportunities, Southern Cable is expanding its production capacity.

In May 2024, the Group acquired a 7.9-acre industrial land with an existing building adjacent to its current facilities in Kuala Ketil, Kedah, for RM14.0 million. The newly acquired property will enable the Group to scale up production and meet the increasing demand both domestically and in the United States (US).

Tung said: “In addition to strong domestic growth, we are seeing a significant increase in demand from the US. Trade tensions and shifting supply chains have created a need for alternative suppliers in Asia, and Southern Cable is well-positioned to meet this demand. Our new facility will be instrumental in expanding our production capacity and broadening our product portfolio to better serve our US customer.”

The Group plans to commence equipping and upgrading the new facility in 2025. The facility is expected to support its target to increase export sales, particularly to the US market.