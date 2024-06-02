Wentel Engineering makes flat debut on ACE Market

KUALA LUMPUR: Wentel Engineering Holdings Bhd, a metal fabricator and assembler, made a flat debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities today at its initial public offering (IPO) price of 26 sen per share.

The counter closed its first day’s trading at 28 sen, 7.7% or 2 sen above the IPO price, on volume of 250.775 million shares.

Executive director Wong Chun Wei said the debut signified the commitment of Wentel Engineering in leading the pathway to expand its manufacturing capacity and productivity.

“The successful listing has marked a critical milestone for Wentel Engineering in becoming a listed entity on Bursa Malaysia. Under the leadership of our experienced senior management team, we are confident in projecting our trajectory toward a larger market opportunity across the core business segments we operate in.

Similarly, Wentel Engineering remains committed to adopting environmental, social, and corporate governance practices in ensuring sustainable value creation to all our shareholders and stakeholders,” he said in a statement.

Wentel Engineering raised RM71 million through an offering of 273.2 million new ordinary shares.

Of the total proceeds, RM40 million has been allocated to part finance the construction of two blocks of single-storey factory (with double-storey office) and two blocks of workers’ hostel, with an additional built-up area of approximately 254,381 sq. ft.

Meanwhile, RM25 million of the proceeds will be utilised to part finance the purchase of new machinery and equipment for the new manufacturing plant and RM6 million has been allocated to cover the listing expenses. – Bernama