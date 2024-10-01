Agong impressed with artworks by autistic children at hotel

PUTRAJAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is impressed by the artwork of autistic children displayed at the Mercure Living Putrajaya Hotel here.

His Majesty, in expressing his admiration for the artwork, said the talent of these special children should be supported.

“I was informed that all the paintings displayed in this hotel were painted by autistic children. They are so beautiful. The Raja Permaisuri Agong and I are so impressed... we should give them a loud applause. Well done,” said His Majesty when opening the hotel.

Meanwhile, Ikhasas Sdn Bhd Group Managing Director Tan Chee Kian said the 36-floor five-star hotel, which was completed in 2019, is one of the highest landmarks in the government’s administrative centre.

He said the hotel is the only hotel in the world that displays the artwork of autistic children in all its rooms.

“The Ikhasas group will always continue this initiative as recommended by Their Majesties to help children with disabilities,“ he said. - Bernama