Orang Asli claim Pos Balar-Pos Hau route still damaged

GUA MUSANG: Over 1,000 Orang Asli who rely on the road from Pos Balar to Pos Hau have reported ongoing damage, including potholes and collapsed sections, barely a month after the maintenance works were undertaken.

Pos Balar Orang Asli Village Development and Security Committee chairman Hanan Anjang said the over 10-kilometre stretch serves as the primary route for the Orang Asli community from the Temiar tribe in the settlement.

“Besides motorcycles, only four-wheel drive vehicles pass through this road daily to transport patients or students. This road is not used by heavy vehicles at all.

“If there is any government allocation for road repairs in the future, I hope the entrusted responsibility can be executed better,” he said when met by reporters here today.

A resident, Nen Aja, 27, said motorcycle users had to spend more time on the road when travelling to town.

According to him, this situation also makes it difficult for residents to conduct their business outside the settlement, and sometimes, they even have to spend the night in the forest.

“Normally, it only takes us four hours to get to Gua Musang town, but now the journey can take up to seven hours. During rainy days, the journey even extends to 12 hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim hopes that the contractors involved will take appropriate measures and monitor the projects that have been implemented.

“Projects in rural areas need to be carried out more seriously. Hundreds of thousands (of government allocation) have already been spent, but the road still cannot be used,” he said. -Bernama