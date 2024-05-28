Nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset

KUALA LUMPUR: Food science does not necessarily mean one has to be cooped up in a lab the whole day. Instead, one needs to develop a wide range of skills related to the food industry, that include improving, creating or introducing new and innovative food products through an entrepreneurial route.

In order to prepare students for such a challenging yet exciting prospect, Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) programmes, including food science, are carefully formulated and designed to nurture students into all-rounded individuals.

Food science is a multi-faceted branch of science that employs elements of chemistry, nutrition, biochemistry and other aspects, with its mission to study food with the goal of understanding its properties and transform it into safer and more beneficial products to consumers.

Among such initiatives is the Designer Foods Development project, an entrepreneurial undertaking between the TAR UMT Faculty of Applied Sciences and industry partner Cloud4Sea Sdn Bhd.

Through this project, students are encouraged to develop commercially feasible food products under the guidance of their lecturers. Successful products are then conceptualised, packaged and sold through the Coolbinet AI-powered vending machines located on campus.

This was experienced by student Apple Lau Ka Yan, who fine-tuned and baked a batch of brownies.

“One of my passions is baking, so my programme leader Dr Lim Lee Chang encouraged me to participate in the project. Initially, it was challenging because I had to tweak my original brownie recipe by adjusting the fat and moisture content.

“This was necessary to prolong its shelf life without compromising the quality and taste, making the product more suited to be sold via the vending machine.”

Lau said the knowledge she learnt in her programme helped her pick up several other valuable skills for her personal growth.

“I learned how to adapt to the needs of customers and adjust my products according to market demands, thanks to the analytical data provided by the AI-powered Coolbinet vending machine that helped me keep track of sales patterns.

These experiences will surely enhance my competitive advantage in the industry,” she added.

Lim said: “The Designer Foods Development project is an initiative designed to invoke creativity and nurture an entrepreneurial mindset among TAR UMT food science students, something that is beyond a traditional classroom setting.

“Students are encouraged and guided systematically to produce a prototype while exploring their interests, monitor market trends and attempt to align their products with consumer needs and preferences.”

On the importance of entrepreneurship skills to food science students, Lim said: “There is tremendous benefit for students to develop entrepreneurship skills while studying because it provides them with knowledge and skills to face challenges of current and future food-related businesses.

“Whether they choose to work for food companies, start their own business or contribute to research and development innovations in the food industry, these skills are transferable and adaptable.”

For more information about TAR UMT food science and other applied sciences programmes, visit the TAR UMT Open Day from now until June 23 between 10am and 5pm (excluding public holidays) or call +6011 1075 8544 or log on to www.tar.edu.my.