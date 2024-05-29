KWAP plans to create 12 funds under Dana Pemacu

KUALA LUMPUR: The Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) plans to create 12 funds under the newly launched ‘Dana Pemacu’, with four funds each in the private equity, infrastructure and real estate asset classes.

KWAP said all 12 funds will be Malaysia-focused as the majority of the investments will be in Malaysia.

The retirement fund said that the funds would also be allowed to look outside Malaysia for investment opportunities.

According to KWAP, the plan to set up 12 funds across the three verticals was mooted as no specific infrastructure funds focused on Malaysia, and minimal funds were available for the real estate sector.

KWAP chief executive officer Datuk Nik Amlizan Mohamed opined that this is the right time to create new investment players in the market.

“It’s the first of its kind and has never existed before.

“So, to us, it’s actually quite exciting. I think the sustainability of that platform (Dana Pemacu) will continue( for years),” she said during an interview held in conjunction with the launch of Dana Pemacu.

Meanwhile, chief investment officer Hazman Hilmi said there was an overwhelming response when KWAP started requesting proposals for Dana Pemacu, and it received more than 40 investment proposals from major global general partners (GPs) with strong brand names.

“We cannot share the names yet, but hopefully, we can announce it in August or September with the majority of the GPs saying they make Shariah investments,” he said.

Yesterday, KWAP launched a new private capital investment initiative named ‘Dana Pemacu’, with an allocation of RM6 billion.

The fund targets investments in key economic sectors, including food security, education, the silver economy, healthcare, energy transition, the digital economy, financial inclusion, and other critical impact-related themes within the MADANI economy framework.

Dana Pemacu would be implemented through Separately Managed Account (SMA) funds, in collaboration with local talents and top international investment managers across three asset classes -- private equity, infrastructure, and real estate.

The RM6 billion commitment will be invested via conventional and shariah-compliant SMAs, with 50 per cent dedicated to shariah-focused investments, aiming to leverage Islamic equity capital for greater impact in shariah-compliant investment and enhance the overall private markets while offering unique opportunities for ethical and socially responsible investing.

Yesterday, during the Global Forum on Islamic Economics and Finance, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim disclosed KWAP’s plan to allocate RM3 billion to shariah-compliant investments, half of the total Dana Pemacu capital commitment.