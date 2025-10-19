Chinese teenager Pang Runzhi reinforced her growing reputation as a rising star by winning the Women’s China Open by one stroke on Sunday following a tense battle against defending champion Ji Yuai and Wang Zixuan. The 18-year-old Pang, who was the co-overnight leader with Wang, was the last golfer standing at Enhance Anting Golf Club after battling to a 1-under 71 in windy conditions at the CNY 1 million CLPG Tour flagship tournament.

With a three-day aggregate of 5-under 211, Pang lifted her second career title following a maiden triumph at the Singapore Ladies Masters last season, and joins an illustrious list of Women’s China Open champions including Korea’s Jiyai Shin, Hyo-joo Kim and Sung-hyun Park, where Shin and Park are former world No. 1s, and Kim a fellow major champion.

“This tournament (win) feels different for me. It’s a completely different experience,“ said a jubilant Pang, who earned CNY 150,000 for her triumph. “I kept reminding myself not to get nervous or be scared. I just focused on my own game and it didn’t matter how the others play or what their scores are. I think my last win was really a surprise as it felt quite unexpected. This just feels unbelievable, I guess I was really lucky.”

Despite swirly conditions which knocked many challengers off their strides, Ji fought gallantly by producing the day’s joint low round of 70 as her bid for a career fifth CLPG Tour victory ended a shot shy while 18-year-old Wang, who entered the week as the Order of Merit No. 1, missed a birdie chance at the last to force a play-off as she settled for tied second place alongside Ji on 4-under.