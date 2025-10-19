South Korea’s Sei Young Kim ended a five-year title drought with an emphatic wire-to-wire victory at the BMW Ladies Championship at Pine Beach Golf Links. Seizing control of the US$2.3 million event with a stunning opening round of 62, Kim never looked back and chalked up her 13th LPGA title with a four-round total of 24-under-par 264 (62-66-69-67). She finished four strokes ahead of Japan’s Nasa Hataoka.

While Kim won five times on the Korea LPGA Tour in the early stages of her career, this was her first victory in an LPGA event on home soil. She is the seventh player from the Republic of Korea to win this season, the most of any country, and is the third Korean player to win the BMW Ladies Championship following Ha Na Jang (2019) and Jin Young Ko (2021). “I think it took me more than ten years to win in front of my family and friends! This means so much to me. This is a tournament that I really wanted to win, and I find that I can’t express it in words,“ said Kim, whose last LPGA Tour victory came at the 2020 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge.