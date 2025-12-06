A woman recently expressed her horror after she was allegedly ignored — and even mocked — following a fall inside a popular retail outlet at a KL mall.

In a Threads post, the woman detailed how she slipped and fell down a steep staircase inside the store, sustaining bruises and even injuring the end of her tailbone.

“I noticed that the stairs are pretty steep and sometimes slippery. I fell quite badly, injuring the end of my tailbone and leaving bruises on my body.”

But was horrified her was what ensued shortly.

No staff or nearby customers offered any assistance and to make matters worse, she shared that a retail outlet employee came to her and allegedly chuckled.

ALSO READ: Woman stopping mid-descent on shopping mall’s indoor slide goes viral, raising safety concerns

“But what shocked me the most was that none of the public or employees came to help.

“The worst part was that an employee came, stood in front of me, stared, and then chuckled instead all while I was in serious pain.

The woman’s story quickly gained traction, with many netizens expressing anger and disappointment at the alleged treatment.

“Chuckling is uncalled for, if not in bad taste,” commented user @chunjiro2020. “I would likely ask, ‘Are you okay?’ But I wouldn’t try to lift someone unless they asked — you don’t want to make an injury worse.”

READ MORE: Woman injured by falling water slide float at i-City theme park

Another user, @mel.lim_, added: “Omg are you ok? That’s really mean of them! Our society is really in that ‘bystander mode’ now.”

Meanwhile, others debated whether it’s fair to expect help without asking for it.

“Well, learn to ask for help. ‘Help me, I’m in pain!’ Does your society not know how to communicate? Don’t you have a mouth?” responded user @zukimemo1.