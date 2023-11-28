Groundbreaking diploma in aviation education

THE newly introduced Diploma in Aviation Management at Berjaya University College (Berjaya UC) offers an exciting and comprehensive journey into the aviation world.

The programme covers two years of full-time study, providing a strong foundation in aviation management. As part of this course, Berjaya UC has also formed an exciting collaboration with key players in the aviation industry, Berjaya Air Sdn Bhd and Asia Jet Sdn Bhd, both members of Berjaya Group Aviation.

This partnership marks the successful introduction of the Diploma in Aviation Management, aimed at setting a new standard in aviation education and professionalism. The course will have its first intake in January 2024, and the biggest advantage for students signing up for the programme would be the priority given to graduates of the Diploma in Aviation Management to work in Berjaya Group Aviation.

In a recent discussion between Berjaya Group Aviation CEO Datuk Capt Chester Voo and Berjaya Corporation Executive Director Norlela Baharudin as well as academic members of the Faculty of Business, the focus centred on strengthening the newly approved programme, transforming it into a market leader among approved aviation programmes.

The diverse diploma programme structure enables graduates to find a position in various areas, such as air traffic control, aviation maintenance, avionics technology, flight, finance, marketing and human resource. This new pathway offers students opportunities to gain knowledge in the aviation industry,

The emphasis is not only nurturing the development and competencies of future students with a competitive edge, but also through site visits to Berjaya Air facilities and providing hands-on experience through internship placement during their diploma study.

The meeting also explored collaboration opportunities for career placements, involvement of industry professionals as guest speakers, as well as extending opportunities for Berjaya Air personnel to pursue personal academic development from diverse programme offerings at Berjaya UC. This provides an opportunity for Berjaya Air personnel to further pursue studies and update their knowledge through this new pathway.

Students with SPM and ‘O’ levels can register for the diploma programme and acquire comprehensive knowledge, including a deep understanding of aviation management, covering diverse facets of the aviation industry. The additional “Crew Resource Management” (CRM) module covering decision making, situational awareness, workload management, error management and standardisation, as well as application of CRM in aviation provides valuable insight for students.

The diploma offers real-world experience that allow students to immerse in industry-relevant internship opportunities, gaining practical insights into the aviation field. This is made possible through Berjaya Group Aviation, which has formed a collaboration with Berjaya UC.

The opportunity to learn from experts, referring to the wealth of knowledge provided by experienced faculty and industry professionals, ensures a holistic learning experience, with industry advisors from the aviation industry, as well as industry professionals as guest speakers.

The students gain a competitive edge as they acquire unique advantages through site visits, digital applications, internships and career placement opportunities within the dynamic Berjaya Group Aviation.

Berjaya UC invites students to embark on a journey “Where Future Takes Flight” with our full-time Diploma in Aviation Management.

For more information on the Diploma in Aviation programme, please visit berjaya.edu.my