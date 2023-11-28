The power of postgraduate entrepreneurship networking

AS TIME progressed, technology and innovation have taken the reins. At the same time, the entrepreneurial landscape has grown in depth and stability, transforming the process of networking into a crucial aspect of the success of business ventures.

Whom one connects with now could be the starting point for something bigger down the line. There are no limits to what can be accomplished when a group of creative, resourceful and forward-thinking people get together.

The Graduate School of Management (GSM) at Management and Science University (MSU) conducted the first edition of the Postgraduate Power Entrepreneurship Network (PPEN) this year. The central goal of the event was to facilitate the creation of a vibrant business entrepreneurial network by bringing together postgraduate students and professionals, who had carved out a name for themselves in their fields.

This power network further enhanced opportunities for information sharing and collaboration. All participants had a rewarding and interesting experience, which helped foster the expansion of their professional networks, while improving their understanding of entrepreneurship in the modern day context of the world.

The event was a success, with a total of 121 postgraduate participants at PPEN 2023, comprising of 109 students enrolled in the Master in Business Administration (MBA) programme, along with 10 postgraduates pursuing doctoral degrees from China, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

The networking event featured two sharing sessions, with two highly exceptional MBA graduates, who served as speakers at the event.

CelcomDigi enterprise operations section head Dr Mohamad Sukeri Abdullah expertly explained the intricacies of 5G technology and its practical implementation. In a constantly evolving technological landscape, his insights offered attendees a deep understanding of the prevailing industry trends and the limitless potential that 5G could bring in terms of connectivity.

VHCC Global Ventures, VHC Company and Yiwu VHC Co Ltd Group Chief Financial Officer and Strategic Planning Specialist for Brunei and Malaysia Lenny Juvena Azm shared her invaluable experiences and also provided guidance to aspiring leaders on how to build a leadership role.

During her session, she explained how she had defied numerous challenges, demonstrating resilience and determination, especially in the face of gender-based obstacles.

President and Founder of MSU Tan Sri Prof Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid, a well-respected leader in the realm of entrepreneurship, launched the flagship event.

“Education is an invaluable investment. Prioritising time, resources and finances for a brighter future, the path to completing your postgraduate studies is both challenging and ultimately rewarding,” he said.

“Success in this journey hinges on qualities like perseverance, discipline, unwavering commitment and fostering a clear, determined mindset. It is crucial to recognise that your postgraduate journey begins with your personal initiative, even in the face of external, uncontrollable factors.

“The changing landscape of job prospects, as indicated by the World Economic Forum, underscores the evolving nature of skills needed to thrive. It is not just the credentials on paper that matter. It is how you build upon them that count the most. Here at MSU, we are committed to cultivating two types of graduates, those who seek jobs and those who create them,” he added.

“The choice of which path to follow is yours to make.”

The MBA programme benefits from the guidance and oversight of 20 lecturers from both the GSM and the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies.

For information on flexible programmes offered at MSU, please email enquiry@msu.edu.my, visit www.msu.edu.my or call 03-5521 6868.