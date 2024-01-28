$!All-Electric Maserati MC20 Folgore To Make Debut Next Year

MASERATI has announced the debut of the electric version of its MC20 sportscar, named the MC20 Folgore, as part of the brand’s intensified push towards electrification. Originally slated for a 2022 release, the electric variant will now hit the market in 2025. Despite the delay, Maserati aims to make a significant impact with the sporty EV, showcasing its commitment to sustainable and high-performance electric vehicles.
While images of the MC20 Folgore are yet to be released, it is expected to closely resemble its petrol-powered counterpart with distinctive differences like a charging port and the absence of exhaust at the rear. Aerodynamic tweaks may also be incorporated to enhance efficiency.
The primary transformation lies in the powertrain, featuring a tri-motor setup capable of producing over 700hp. This electric powerhouse is anticipated to accelerate the car from 0- 100km/h in just two seconds, a notable improvement over the twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre Nettuno V-6 in the current MC20. Maserati envisions adding only around 99kg to the car’s weight despite the increased potency.
The MC20 Folgore is part of Maserati’s broader electrification strategy, which includes the upcoming GranCabrio Folgore set to be released later this year. Additionally, a new electric crossover model is slated for 2027, with an electric version of the Quattroporte expected in 2028.
Closer to home, back in October of last year, Maserati introduced the MC20 Cielo to the Malaysian market. The MC20 Cielo made its global debut in 2022 and is priced at RM1,228,000.00 before local duties and taxes, customisation options, and insurance.