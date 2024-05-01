Athlete-turned-murderer Oscar Pistorius to leave South African jail

CAPE TOWN: Former South African track star Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison on parole later Friday, almost 11 years after the murder of his then-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, reported German news agency (dpa).

The Olympic and Paralympic athlete killed the 29-year-old Steenkamp, a law graduate and model, with four shots through the bathroom door of his villa in Pretoria on Valentine's Day night in 2013.

The sprint star, who has been a double-amputee since infancy, was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison following a trial that riveted South Africa and was followed closely around the world.

During the trial, Pistorius testified that he had fired several times because he had mistaken his girlfriend for a burglar. But the court ultimately rejected his evidence and convicted him of murder.

Last November, after more than eight years behind bars at a prison near Pretoria, a panel granted him release on parole after determining he had completed the minimum detention requirement under South African law.

At the time of the killing, Pistorius was at the peak of his career. He had won six gold medals at the 2012 Paralympic Games on custom-made carbon prostheses. -Bernama