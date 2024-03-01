Berjaya UC makes impact with CSR initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya University College (Berjaya UC) students recently took part in three corporate social responsibility (CSR) events that made an impact on the local community.

The first was the “Cook with Pride - Christmas Edition” event by the Faculty of Culinary Arts, that was held for the benefit of the Breast Cancer Foundation, which focuses on raising breast cancer awareness.

“Our participation in the event has been a heart-warming experience that goes beyond the kitchen. It is about using our passion for cooking to shed light on a crucial cause,” said a participant representing the team.

At another CSR event, Berjaya UC students demonstrated their commitment to the environment by making significant contributions to the International Coastal Cleanup Malaysia 2023 initiative at Teluk Kemang in Port Dickson.

