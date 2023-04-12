BHPetrol’s Campaign Winner Gets A Proton Iriz And A Trip To Dubai

BHPETROL had recently organised a campaign called ‘Pam & Menang Kembali Lagi 2.0’ where people could stand a chance to win a Proton Iriz 1.6L Active CVT by spending a minimum of RM40 on Infiniti fuels RON 95, RON 97, B10 diesel or B7 diesel or store items in a single receipt at BHPetrol stations.

The campaign was from the first of August 2023 to the 31st of October 2023 and the winners have been selected. A grand prize consisting of a new Iriz and a vacation to Dubai with Malaysian musician, actor, and television host Alif Satar will be given to four lucky winners.

Second-place winners will receive one of four units of the Iriz, while third-place winners will each receive one of fourteen Modenas Kriss 110 motorcycles.

Additional rewards include 32-inch smart TVs, smartphones, BHPetrol SynGard lubricants, special edition BHPetrol umbrellas for weekly winners, and 30,000 e-points.