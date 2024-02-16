$!BMW Malaysia Unveils the Refreshed iX xDrive50 Sport and BMW iX M60

BMW Malaysia has introduced two new models, the BMW iX xDrive50 Sport and the BMW iX M60, showcasing the latest in charging technology and exemplifying their commitment to providing premium electric driving experiences in Malaysia. The BMW iX xDrive50 Sport and the BMW iX M60 come with updated features, including new charging capabilities and dual-axle suspension integration, setting new standards for electrified mobility in the local market. These models now come equipped with AC Charging Professional as standard, reducing charging times significantly with newly equipped 22 kW charging capabilities.

Furthermore, both models continue to offer high-power charging of up to 195 kW, allowing for rapid charging from 0% to 80% in just 35 minutes. Additionally, they feature an 11 kW AC Wallbox Charger, enabling full charging from 0% to 100% in 11 hours. Owners of the BMW iX can access over 1,700 charging facilities nationwide through partnerships with major local EV charging providers. These collaborations ensure a seamless charging experience for BMW customers, aligning with the evolving landscape of electric mobility in Malaysia. The BMW iX xDrive50 Sport and the BMW iX M60 boast impressive performance figures, with the xDrive50 Sport offering a maximum output of 523hp and an electric range of up to 630km (WLTP), while the iX M60 features a combined output of 619hp and an electric range of up to 561km (WLTP). Both models offer exhilarating acceleration and a smooth driving experience, enhanced by the dual-axle air suspension and BMW Iconic Sounds Electric. In terms of design and technology, the BMW iX xDrive50 Sport and the BMW iX M60 feature Comfort Access with BMW Digital Key Plus, Interior Design Atelier with Sensatec accents, Harman Kardon 18-speaker surround sound system, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, and BMW iDrive with the new BMW Operating System 8.5. The models come in a range of exterior and interior colour options, allowing customers to personalise their driving experience. The exterior colour options for the BMW iX xDrive50 Sport and the BMW iX M60 are Alpine White, Mineral White Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Sophisto Grey Metallic with Brilliant Effect, Phytonic Blue Metallic, Oxide Grey