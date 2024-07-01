Continuous heavy rain expected in Pekan and Rompin, Pahang today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecasted continuous heavy rain in Pekan and Rompin, Pahang today.

According to the forecast issued at 8.15 am, continuous rainfall is also expected in Kuantan, Pahang as well as throughout Johor.

As such, the National Disaster Management Agency’s (NADMA) National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC) has requested that state/district disaster management committees be activated and increase their preparedness to address disasters, particularly in high-risk areas.

“The committees are urged to ensure that each temporary relief centre is equipped with basic necessities and the Control Post on Scene (PKTK) have sufficient operational assets and are in good condition and ready for use,” NADMA said in a statement today.

NADMA, through NDCC, consistently monitors technical information parameters in collaboration with various technical agencies.

In addition, NDCC is always on standby to receive information on disaster, management aid and operation assistance via telephone at 03-80642400, fax at 03-80642429 and email at opsroom@nadma.gov.my. -Bernama