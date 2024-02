MOSCOW: The death toll from a landslide in the southern Philippine province of Davao de Oro has reached 98, Sputnik quoted Philippine media reports on Saturday, citing local authorities.

At least nine people are still missing, the Philstar news portal reported.

The landslide that occurred in early February was caused by continuous rains. Part of the village and two buses carrying Apex Mining employees were buried under the rubble. -Bernama