$!Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Launched in Malaysia For RM460,900!

Continuing the legacy of collaboration between these two iconic brands, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini pays homage to their shared heritage. Drawing inspiration from Lamborghini’s Huracán STO (Super Trofeo Omologata), this special edition motorcycle features a bespoke livery and design elements echoing the sleek lines of its automotive counterpart.

DUCATI Malaysia has announced the debut of the new Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, a striking fusion of Ducati’s performance prowess and Lamborghini’s luxury heritage.

Highlighted Features:

– Design Inspiration: Taking cues from the renowned Huracán STO, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini showcases stylish rims with titanium locking nuts and carbon fiber finishing reminiscent of the Huracán STO. Its front mudguard, belly pan, fuel tank side covers, and passenger seat cover emulate the airflow ducts of the Huracán STO, while the rider seat is adorned with exclusive Alcantara.

– Powerful Performance: Propelled by the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Edition delivers an impressive 208 hp, employing MotoGP-derived desmodromic distribution. Equipped with racing-inspired dry clutch and Akrapovic approved silencers in titanium and carbon fiber, it ensures an exhilarating ride.

– Unique Livery: Adorning a distinctive livery featuring the STO logo and the number 63, symbolising Lamborghini’s founding year, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini boasts the same paint scheme as the Huracán STO. With “Verde Citrea” as the primary body color and “Arancio Dac” as the contrasting hue, it exudes Italian elegance and performance.

Dennis Michael, Chief Operating Officer of Ducati Malaysia, expressed pride in housing two of these exclusive bikes in Malaysia, emphasising the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini’s embodiment of innovation and heritage shared by Ducati and Lamborghini enthusiasts in Malaysia.