Extortion probe: Two released on police bail

JOHOR BAHRU: Two policemen from Seri Alam district police headquarters (IPD), who were arrested two days ago, to assist in the investigation into an extortion case involving RM35,000 in cash, were released on police bail today.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said the two policemen, aged 29 and 37, from the Seri Alam IPD’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Division (NCID), were released while the police continued the investigations.

“The investigation papers will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor's Office once the investigation is completed,” he said in a statement today.

Kumar added that a police officer with the rank of inspector and seven policemen from the IPD, who had been remanded to assist in the investigation into the case since last Wednesday, had been released on police bail on Friday.

Further investigation is conducted under Section 384 of the Penal Code, he said.

On Monday (Feb 5) at 9.32 pm, Johor police receive a report on alleged extortion involving police personnel from the NCID of Seri Alam IPD. -Bernama