Fahmi: 5G coverage at 80.2%, shift to dual network model will be announced soon

PUTRAJAYA: The country’s 5G coverage has achieved 80.2 percent in populated areas as of Dec 31, surpassing the target of 80 percent, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Following the achieved target, Fahmi who is also the Unity Government’s spokesman said during a press conference today that the government would announce the proposed shift to a dual 5G network model soon.

He said the Special Task Force on 5G will meet on Friday (Jan 12) to decide on the road map and direction and the decision made by the task force will be forwarded to the cabinet.

The meeting will be chaired by the Treasury Secretary-General Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican and Communication Ministry’s Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, and attended by representatives from the Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as well Telcos (MNO) who signed a share subscription agreement to acquire equity in DNB.

“The government will not take long to consider and make an announcement of a shift from single to dual 5G network coverage. After that the dual 5G can be implemented if the terms agreed by the Task Force are achieved,” said Fahmi.

On May 31, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was reported as saying that the government welcomed the implementation of the 5G network from single to dual network coverage based on several justifications, including breaking a monopoly held by a single-state run network and allow for more effective participation and competition. -Bernama