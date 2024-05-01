Immigration Dept detains 80 illegal immigrants in NS

SEREMBAN: A total of 80 illegal immigrants were detained in raids by the Negeri Sembilan Immigration Department on 19 premises around Seremban, Nilai and Port Dickson from Jan 2 to 4.

Its director, Kennith Tan Ai Kiang said 15 Bangladeshi men, 31 Indonesian men and 19 Indonesian women, a Sri Lankan woman, two Indian men, nine Myanmar men and one Myanmar woman, along with two Thai men were detained and sent to the Lenggeng Immigration Depot for further investigation.

“The operation involved 17 officers and 161 individuals were checked,” he said in a statement here today.

The 80 detainees were held for various offences under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, as wll as Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

He added that the department has issued eight summons to employers and premise caretakers to show up at the department to assist investigations. -Bernama