Industry-driven MBA meet global standards

SHAH ALAM: Management and Science University (MSU) believe in a combined approach to 21st-century learning and industry-driven education. The main goal, to address the changes and challenges facing the world such as climate change and the rising cost of doing business.

This combined approach involves an updated curriculum and also exposure to industry best practices through engagement and internships.

While advocating the United Nations Sustainability Goals (UNSDG), the MSU MBA incorporates practical dimensions in developing top-tier management skills encompassing entrepreneurial leadership, strategic management, Islamic finance, project management, and key business and management knowledge for the 21st-century market.

MSU MBA’s combination of affordable fees, world-class teaching, and leading industry collaborations has enabled the creation of a sustainable network of graduates and managers well-prepared to meet the demands of 21st-century business.

One good example lies in the MSU series of CEO Talks and Entrepreneur Talks, which provide MBA students with the opportunity to be up-close and personal with global CEOs, on cross-sectional approaches across the business and management spectrum.

Global companies in Malaysia, the ASEAN Economic Community, and the Asia-Pacific are constantly on the lookout for innovative approaches to talent enhancement in sustaining business leadership beyond the normal boundaries.

One vital question remains, are the current human capital or talent resources able to adopt and adapt to the megatrends of disruptive changes? Are universities geared towards implementing changes that respond to the needs of for example AI, being one of the main drivers of change and innovation.

MSU’s MBA, located at the Graduate School of Management (GSM) is geared towards providing only the most critical skills in talent creation at the business and management marketplace. It remains high on the priority list of 21st-century education for professionals and leaders in generating business-centric skills to meet the needs of global international trade and commerce.

Adopting global standards of industry best practices, the MSU MBA modules pioneer new directions in building capacity and enhancing key abilities for all levels across the management spectrum, in business innovation, strategy, and decision-making skills, across the entrepreneurial, managerial, financial, ICT technology, governance, and human resource spectra.

The MSU seeks to bring real-world practice into classrooms, for an immersive 360-degree experiential learning.

MSU currently holds a position in the QS Top 100 among the best young universities in the world, the QS Top 200 among the best universities in Asia, the QS Top 40 among the best universities in Southeast Asia and the QS Top 301+ for Graduate Employability Ranking.

MSU is also listed in the QS World University Rankings (WUR) 2024 and the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings 2023.

Besides the MBA programme, the Graduate School of Management (GSM) also offers PhD and Master programmes in Management/Business, Accounting/Finance, Management, Educational Management and Leadership, Education (TESL), International Business, Counselling and Guidance, Fashion Business, International Hospitality and Tourism Management, International Event Management, Counselling and Guidance and Early Childhood Education.

MSU offers foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and flexible programmes through an entry system that facilitates admission of students from all walks of life, to transform the lives of students and prepare them for the challenges of 21st learning.

For a full range and information on postgraduate programme offered at MSU, please call 03-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my, or visit www.msu.edu.my .